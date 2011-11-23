(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Stella Dawson, U.S. Economics Editor
WASHINGTON Nov 23 Ever wondered what the U.S.
economy might look like should there be another Lehman
Brothers-style bank collapse? Well, it would not be pretty.
Unemployment could jump to 13 percent, recalling the
breadlines of the 1930s. The Dow Jones industrials might plunge
50 percent to 5,668, a level last reached before the dot.com
boom in the mid-1990s. At the depths of a brutal year-long
recession, output might shrink at an 8 percent annualized rate,
wiping out two whole years worth of growth.
Anyone lucky enough to have a job or cash left after the
carnage could snap up a home at November 2000 prices.
This dire picture is what the Federal Reserve wants U.S.
banks to imagine when they test their balance sheets for
resiliency against a major economic shock.
So tough is the test that Karen Petrou, managing partner of
Federal Financial Analytics, quipped: "The only adverse event
the Fed left out is a direct asteroid strike on a major banking
center."
It sounds shocking. But it's actually similar to the
firestorm that swept through the United States after the shock
bankruptcy of investment bank Lehman in September 2008, which
ushered in the worst recession since the 1930s.
Next time around, however, damage could be even worse
because the U.S. economy would enter in a weakened state. It is
still healing from the last recession and a second blow could
be crippling.
Few economists predict a U.S. recession, though uncertainty
is rampant. A Reuters poll earlier this month put the risk at
25 percent, down from 30 percent the prior month
[ID:nN1E7A70T6], and recent U.S. economic data has improved.
The Fed last year began running banks through annual
"stress tests" to measure how their balance sheets and capital
buffers would cope with conditions in the consensus economic
outlook, plus a major shock. On Tuesday it announced details of
how it will conduct its round for 2012 release.
The latest stress test is tougher than the last -- little
wonder, noted Nomorua Equity Research, given Europe sliding
back into recession, China slowing, financial markets in
turmoil over the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis and an
uncertain U.S. fiscal picture.
But Richard Bove, a banking analyst at Rochdale Securities,
says it is irresponsible to put 31 U.S. banks through a
worst-case scenario. A stress test this tough risks forcing
banks to prepare for the worst, possibly creating what
regulators fear.
"They are going to dump loans, they are going to stop
lending and they are going to put us into the recession that
the government wants to know how they will function within.
"This is a really stupid stress test," Bove told Reuters
Insider Television. insider.thomsonreuters.com/
Srinivas Thiruvadanthai, director of research at the Jerome
Levy Forecasting Center, disagrees. He welcomed the Fed's move,
saying it will hasten a shrinkage of bank balance sheets that
is much needed to match a slower-growing economy.
NOT FORECASTS
The Fed stated in bold letters several times in its news
release on Tuesday that the adverse conditions "are not
forecasts but hypothetical scenarios."
But the deep recession the Fed conjures is based upon
actual experience of severe recessions, such as 1973-75,
1981-82 and 2007-2009. In fact, the numbers closely mirror the
scale of damage from the Lehman bankruptcy, layered upon a
weaker baseline.
The Fed also notes risks from overseas.
"An outcome like the supervisory stress scenario, while
unlikely, may prevail if the U.S. economy were to experience a
recession while at the same time economic activity in other
major economies were also to contract significantly," it said.
If the United States were to enter a deep recession in the
fourth quarter of this year, the Fed's worst-case scenario
envisages the euro zone hit hard, suffering almost two year's
of contraction until mid-2013, while output shrinks by a more
than 6 percent annualized rate at its depths.
