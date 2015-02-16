(Corrects typographical error in first paragraph; also repeats
to additional Reuters clients)
* Launch of BUX followed that of Kapitall, invstr
* Apps offer chance to convert virtual money to real money
* Global smartphone market: link.reuters.com/qaj42v
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 16 Twenty-something consumers raised
on video games such as Grand Theft Auto and Angry Birds are
being wooed by financial trading apps, keen to build bridges
with a post-crisis generation that is uninterested in financial
services or plain mistrustful.
Bright colours, cartoon graphics and the ability to trade
risk-free with virtual credits are features of apps such as BUX
and Kapitall, which eschew financial lingo and complex charts in
favour of competitive head-to-head battles and motivational
messages like "OMG!" after placing a trade.
While financial trading is a niche slice of the $15 billion
mobile gaming industry, dominated by brands such as King Digital
Entertainment's Candy Crush, some two-thirds of UK
retail traders already use their smartphone or computer to buy
or sell and app makers are sensing an opportunity.
"Developers are realising that games are played by all kinds
of people with different desires and motivations, and the same
kind of person who is hooked on a computer video game may seek a
similar thrill from the stock market," said Kam Star, founder
and managing director at games development studio PlayGen.
Nick Bortot, a former executive at online broker Binckbank,
set up BUX (getbux.com) last year in Amsterdam and London. BUX's
launch followed that of similar firms Kapitall and invstr
(invstr.com).
Both BUX and Kapitall offer players the chance to play games
such as challenging each other on how stocks might perform, but
they also offer players the opportunity to go from playing for
points to betting actual money.
"I got hooked on BUX instantly, playing for fun, and trying
to understand how shares and markets work. Since mid-December, I
have been trading with real money," said Nathaniel Brooks, a 28
year old manager and Playstation aficionado.
VIRTUAL POINTS
All three companies hope their bright graphics and games can
lure a younger audience to the sometimes arcane world of
finance, the least trusted industry in the world according to a
2014 survey by communications company Edelman. By contrast,
technology is the most trusted.
For now, invstr is only focusing on games that allow people
to predict where markets may go for virtual points, and on
building up a community of users, but the company may also let
people bet real money at a later stage.
Bortot said only 5 percent of BUX users converted from
virtual play to real money, but there were still ways for BUX to
make money from mere players.
He said the company would charge small add-on fees of around
89 euro cents or roughly 80 pence to top up a "funBUX" virtual
account, or to follow top traders on the Internet.
For those converting from play money to real, BUX would then
charge small commissions of around 35 pence or 40 euro cents per
transaction, far cheaper than online brokerage costs at bigger,
more mainstream firms.
Some were sceptical over the prospects of such firms, while
others expressed concerns over the possible trivialisation of
trading on financial markets.
"We are aware that the two markets are converging, but we
are keeping our financial trading and gambling parts quite
separate," said Shai Heffetz, managing director at InterTrader,
which is owned by gambling company BWin.Party.
Nevertheless, technology analyst Susan Anthony at brokerage
Mirabaud Securities said the business could be worth exploring.
"Whether or not these things become killer apps is hard to
predict, but I can certainly see how they might become quite
addictive for some."
(Editing by Lionel Laurent and David Holmes)