MUMBAI Dec 18 Exchange owner Financial
Technologies (India) Ltd was deemed not fit by
regulators on Wednesday to run India's biggest commodities
bourse and ordered to sell most of its holding.
Forward Markets Commissions (FMC), which oversees
commodities markets, removed its "fit and proper" designation
for both Financial Technologies and its chief executive, Jignesh
Shah - a status needed to operate an exchange in India.
The loss of the designation means neither Financial Tech nor
Shah can run Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), India's
biggest commodity bourse which has an average daily turnover of
about 240 billion rupees ($3.9 billion), or about 77 percent of
the country's exchange commodities volumes.
FMC cited alleged "fraudulent" activity at National Spot
Exchange Ltd (NSEL), a separate commodities exchange owned by
Financial Tech that is under investigation by the police and
other regulators after struggling to settle outstanding
contracts worth more than 55 billion rupees ($887.5 million).
A spokesman for Financial Technologies declined to comment
immediately. "Our lawyers are examining the order and we will
revert on this," he said.
The regulator said NSEL's payment troubles made Financial
Tech an unfit operator of commodities exchanges and ordered it
to cut its stake of 26 percent in MCX to less than 2 percent. It
did not prescribe how it should dispose of the holding and did
not provide a deadline.
"The Commission holds that Financial Technologies (India)
Ltd (FTIL) is not a 'fit and proper person' to continue to be a
shareholder of 2 percent or more of the paid-up equity capital
of MCX," FMC said in an 80-page order.
"We conclude that FTIL, as the anchor investor in the
Multi-Commodity Exchange Ltd. (MCX), does not carry a good
reputation and character, record of fairness, integrity or
honesty to continue to be a shareholder of the aforesaid
regulated exchange."
MCX shares surged 8.1 percent on Wednesday as investors
welcomed the potential removal of Financial Tech as a
controlling stakeholder.
Financial Technologies fell 1.3 percent.
NSEL's payment troubles began after it was ordered by
Forward Markets Commission in July to suspend trade in most of
its forward contracts due to suspected trading violations.
NSEL was unable to settle the outstanding trades, sparking
investigations by the police and regulators into whether the
exchange had defrauded traders by not enforcing rules requiring
sufficient collateral to be set aside.
Financial Tech has blamed NSEL executives and the trading
parties involved. It says it was not aware of any violations and
has followed all rules.
Financial Tech owns 99.9 percent of NSEL, which has
suspended all trading operations since the payment shortages.
The regulator's ruling is a financial blow to Financial
Tech, which earns more than half of its revenue from its
ownership of exchanges and the trading fees they generate.
The company is also exiting some of its global exchanges,
having last month sold its entire stake in Singapore Mercantile
Exchange to Intercontinental Exchange Group Inc for $150
million. Its other core business is supplying
financial terminals to traders.
($1 = 61.9700 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam and William Hardy)