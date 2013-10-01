Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Financial Technologies (India) Ltd FITE.NS gain 3 percent on short-covering in the futures market ahead of their exclusion from the equity derivatives segment.

The company's shares would be excluded from the equity derivatives segment from November 1 onwards, the National Stock Exchange said it in a circular on Monday.

Financial Technologies' October futures saw a reduction of 56,500 in outstanding positions as of 1:00 p.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)