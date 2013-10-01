Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Financial Technologies (India) Ltd FITE.NS gain 3 percent on short-covering in the futures market ahead of their exclusion from the equity derivatives segment.
The company's shares would be excluded from the equity derivatives segment from November 1 onwards, the National Stock Exchange said it in a circular on Monday.
Financial Technologies' October futures saw a reduction of 56,500 in outstanding positions as of 1:00 p.m.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.