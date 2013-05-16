MUMBAI May 16 India's JM Financial Ltd says former Citi Chief Executive Vikram Pandit and his business partner, Hari Aiyer are to buy a 3 percent equity stake in the financial services company through an issue of warrants.

JM Financial also said it would set up a fund jointly with Pandit's firm to buy distressed assets. The fund is targeting an initial capitalisation of $100 million, JM Financial said in a statement late on Thursday.