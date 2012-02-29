NEW YORK Feb 29 Cash bonuses to be paid
to New York City securities workers for their 2011 performance
are expected to slide 14 percent to $19.7 billion as stiffer
regulations took a toll on profits, New York State's comptroller
said Wednesday.
The securities industry, which still has not recovered fully
from the 2008 financial crisis, is expected to cut the average
cash bonus by 13 percent to $121,150, Comptroller Thomas
DiNapoli said in an interview with MSNBC.
Profits of the broker/dealer units listed on the New York
Stock Exchange fell sharply in 2011 and will not exceed $13.5
billion, DiNapoli said, down by more than half from $27.6
billion in 2010. It was the second year in a row that profits
fell by more than half.
"The securities industry, which is a critical component of
the economies of New York City and New York State, faces
continued challenges as it works through the fallout from the
financial crisis and adjusts to regulatory reforms," he said.