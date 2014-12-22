Dec 22 Financial Conduct Authority:

* FCA to regulate seven additional financial benchmarks

* Extends FCA's initial regulation of LIBOR (London interbank offered rate)

* Will regulate 7 more major UK-based financial benchmarks in fixed income, commodity, currency markets from April 1, 2015

* Consultation closes on Jan 30, 2015, FCA expect to publish final rules during Q1 of 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/1HoTJAI)