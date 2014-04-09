BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
April 9 Financial Conduct Authority:
* FCA publishes guidance on pension reforms
* Today published guidance for firms following changes to pension legislation, announced in budget 2014
* Guidance provides clarity on FCA's expectations of firms during interim period
* In light of budget announcements, firms will need to make changes to their operational processes and procedures
* Some firms asked for clarification of its expectations during period until April 2015, which guidance provides
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year