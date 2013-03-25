LONDON, March 25 (IFR) - The cost of insuring European bank
debt against default rose sharply on Monday after a top eurozone
finance minister said other countries could impose losses on
bond holders following an unprecedented haircut on Cypriot bank
senior debt.
The Markit iTraxx Senior Financials index widened 14bp to
181bp, while the Subordinated index widened 20bp to 302bp after
Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said a rescue
programme agreed for Cyprus represents a new template for
resolving eurozone banking problems, and that other countries
may have to restructure their banking sectors.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Julian
Baker)