LONDON, March 25 (IFR) - The cost of insuring European bank debt against default rose sharply on Monday after a top eurozone finance minister said other countries could impose losses on bond holders following an unprecedented haircut on Cypriot bank senior debt.

The Markit iTraxx Senior Financials index widened 14bp to 181bp, while the Subordinated index widened 20bp to 302bp after Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said a rescue programme agreed for Cyprus represents a new template for resolving eurozone banking problems, and that other countries may have to restructure their banking sectors. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Julian Baker)