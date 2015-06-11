By Patrick Graham and Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 11
LONDON, June 11 To what extent can a $5 trillion
a day market be fair and transparent when a third of the
trading is done by just two banks?
That's a question critics say went unasked and therefore
unanswered in Britain's review of fixed income, currency and
commodity (FICC) markets, aimed at learning from the interest
and foreign exchange rate-rigging scandals that have cost banks
billions of pounds in fines.
The Bank of England-run Fair and Effective Markets Review
(FEMR), which published its final report on Wednesday, is
largely focused on foreign exchange, a largely private
over-the-counter market where industry estimates say at least
$1.5 trillion a day is traded by the two biggest players, Citi
and Deutsche Bank.
This is roughly double the volume of business done on a
handful of multi-user trading platforms, yet the issue of public
venues for trading has yet to be tackled fully by regulators.
"We found in the consultation we did on FEMR that there
really isn't an appetite for more official action to put more
FICC markets onto exchanges and platforms," said Edwin
Schooling-Latter, head of market infrastructure at the Financial
Conduct Authority, the watchdog that co-chaired the review.
"One of the reasons for that, of course, is there are lots
of market initiatives leading in that direction anyway. In FX,
platform trading is steadily growing in market share. There are
market participants wanting to allow those initiatives a chance
to succeed rather than rushing for more official action."
The review put forward proposals for making senior managers
more accountable in FICC markets and lengthening maximum jail
sentences for market abuse offences and created a new FICC
Market Standards Board.
But the industry is happy that the onerous accountability
rules for banks won't be applied in full in FICC markets, and
that the review shied away from shaking up market structures.
However, some in the industry see such a shake-up in trading
as inevitable and the BoE will hold an Open Forum in the autumn
when such issues will be discussed. It also said that more
transparency on how client flows are dealt with by big players
like Citi and Deutsche would help show the market was fair.
BoE Governor Mark Carney also heads the Financial Stability
Board (FSB), a global regulatory body.
"The feeling is that the FSB wants the spot forex market
moved to traded venues," said Alex McDonald, chief executive of
London's Wholesale Market Brokers Association. "That is
completely absent (from the review). I thought they would have
explored this a bit more but they didn't."
Citi and Deutsche both declined to comment.
GLOBAL GAME
Carney hopes his role as head of the FSB will help persuade
other countries to adopt the review's recommendations as well,
essential to making them stick in such global markets.
This is why, industry experts say, the recommendations were
relatively modest in part, to get multi-national backing. The
review trod lightly, for example, on the issue of paying staff
bonuses in FICC markets, saying any proposals should be at the
global level.
"It's an interesting balancing act with the UK wanting to be
seen as thought leaders without crippling international
competitiveness in other areas like remuneration," said Stuart
King, managing director of Promontory, a financial consultancy.
The review recommends that elements of Britain's Senior
Managers' Regime (SMR) being applied to bankers from 2016 should
be applied to senior staff in FICC markets too.
But one controversial element of SMR will be missing: the
presumption of responsibility, where bankers will have to prove
they were not aware of any misconduct uncovered on their watch.
There was a fear that shifting the burden of proof onto the
defendant would risk London losing its central position in FICC
markets.
"If you have teeth for something in an entirely global
market then you can do it from somewhere else. This sort of
stuff is not even European Union legislation," McDonald said.
King, however, said even SMR-lite will still be far more
onerous than what FICC staff face now.
"It will be quite a shock in process terms to asset managers
and brokers. They will have to say who is responsible for what
and keep that up to date, reflect it in appraisals and staff
training," he said.
"After what happened with the Libor and forex scandals, very
senior people were not held to account but this will make it a
lot easier for the regulator to go up the line."
The new industry-led Market Standards Board has also
generated scepticism, anticipated perhaps by Carney who said if
its conduct guidelines are ignored then hard rules would be
introduced.
Britain ended up scrapping similar, financial sector "self
regulatory organisatons" or SROs in the past.
"The old SROs were seen to have had a mixed history. It's
clear that if the new body cannot do better more regulation will
be unavoidable," King said.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)