WARSAW, March 15 Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki is close to a deal to sell his debt-collecting company GetBack for over 800 million zlotys ($208 million), raising cash for his lender Idea Bank, Puls Biznesu daily on Tuesday quoted its sources as saying.

According to the daily, local fund Abris along with another fund are to take over GetBack, which is now owned by an Idea Bank unit.

GetBack had a net profit of 120 million zlotys in 2015. ($1 = 3.8534 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)