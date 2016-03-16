WARSAW, March 16 Polish Prime Minister Beata
Szydlo said on Wednesday the president's foreign exchange
mortgage conversion bill can yet be improved.
"Mr. President prepared a project which in my opinion may
yet be amended or improved," Szydlo told daily Rzeczpospolita in
an interview.
"We now give ourselves time to do that, Finance Minister
(Andrzej) Szalamacha and Deputy Prime Minister (Mateusz)
Morawiecki will deal with this."
In January, President Andrzej Duda laid out his idea for
converting Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys, but Poland's
financial watchdog said on Tuesday it may push the banking
sector into a crisis.
