WASHINGTON Feb 24 Net income at U.S. banks
overseen by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp dropped by 7.3
percent in the fourth quarter, the regulator said on Tuesday,
weighed down by legal costs and lower mortgage revenues at the
largest banks.
A majority of banks reported improved quarterly earnings,
the FDIC said, but the four largest banks reported year-on-year
declines. Net income was $36.9 billion for the industry in the
fourth quarter of 2014, the FDIC said.
"The decline in earnings was mainly attributable to a $4.4
billion increase in litigation expenses at a few large banks,"
the FDIC said in a press release.
Revenues in the mortgage business dropped by 30.8 percent,
while net interest income rose by 1 percent. Overall, net
operating revenue inched up by 0.6 percent.
In the full year of 2014, banking net income was 1.1 percent
less than in 2013, the first decline in five years.
FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said the overall picture was
that of an industry that recovered toward the end of the year,
despite the litigation expenses at large banks.
"Community banks performed especially well during the
quarter. Their earnings were up 28 percent from the previous
year," he was quoted as saying in a release.
The number of banks on the FDIC's "problem list" fell to 291
during the fourth quarter, the lowest since the end of 2008.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Emily Stephenson)