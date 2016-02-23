Feb 23 Net income of U.S. banks rose 12 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, boosted by lower expenses related to litigations at a few large institutions, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) said.

The industry's net income was $40.8 billion and more than half of the 6,182 insured banks reported growth in earnings, the banking regulator said on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1PVWDne)

Net interest income rose by 3.6 percent, while net operating revenue increased 4 percent to $174.3 billion.

The FDIC-insured institutions recorded provisions for loan and lease losses of $12 billion, up 45.5 percent, mostly due to stress in the energy sector, the FDIC said.

"Many institutions are reaching for yield, given the competition for borrowers and low interest rates, and there are signs of growing credit risk, particularly among loans related to energy and agriculture," Martin Gruenberg, chairman of the FDIC, said in a statement.

Community banks, where revenue and loan growth were faster than the rest of the industry, earned $5.1 billion, a rise of 4 percent.

The industry's annual net income for 2015 rose 7.5 percent to $163.7 billion.

The FDIC's "problem list", which comprises U.S. commercial banks that are considered financially unsound, shrank to a total of 183 banks from 203, fewest since the third quarter of 2008.

The FDIC, created in 1933, is an independent agency that oversees U.S. banks and provides insurance to customer deposits should institutions fail. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)