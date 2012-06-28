* 59 percent see sales volumes rise in Q2
* 77 pct say will need to spend more due to regulation
LONDON, June 29 British financial firms saw
strong growth in the second quarter but have become less
optimistic about longer-term prospects owing to regulatory
concerns, according to a survey on Friday.
Some 59 percent saw sales volumes rise in the three months
to June, representing a ninth consecutive quarter of growth, a
survey by the Confederation of British Industry and accounting
and consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers found, with 21
percent reporting a fall.
"The financial services sector has seen another quarter of
robust growth, with business volumes, income and profitability
all rising solidly once again," CBI chief economic adviser Ian
McCafferty said.
The CBI said regulatory compliance had been a key factor
behind financial services firms' capital expenditure planning.
The number of firms anticipating having to spend more on
regulatory compliance in the next year rose to 77 percent from
58 percent in the last quarter.
"Businesses are less optimistic than in the previous survey,
have reduced headcount and are reappraising investment plans.
Regulatory compliance is an increasing factor shaping
investment, activity and intentions," said McCafferty.