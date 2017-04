MUMBAI Shares in Financial Technologies (India) FITE.NS closed 23 percent lower on Friday after its unit National Spot Exchange Ltd this week suspended trade in most of its forward contracts and deferred payments on client trades.

The stock slumped as much as 45 percent to a record low during trade on Friday.

Shares in the technology provider had slumped 64.5 percent on Thursday.

