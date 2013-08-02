MUMBAI Aug 2 Shares in Financial Technologies (India) Ltd slumped as much as 45 percent to a record low after its unit National Spot Exchange Ltd this week suspended trade in most of its forward contracts and deferred payments on client trades.

Financial Technologies shares were down 39.99 percent at 0356 GMT after earlier hitting a record low of 105.45 rupees.

Shares in the technology provider had slumped 64.5 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam and Supriya Kurane)