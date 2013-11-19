MUMBAI Nov 19 Shares in Financial Technologies (India) Ltd jumped 5.5 percent at pre-open trading, adding to Monday's 20 percent gains, after the company said its unit will sell its stake in SMX to ICE Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd for $150 million.

The company added that it will primarily utilize the proceeds to repay debt.

Shares in Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, in which the company owns 26 percent, also rose 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)