Nov 6 Pearson Plc has decided to
consider offers for the Financial Times newspaper this year and
may seek at least $1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people
with knowledge of the situation.
Pearson may initiate the sale preparations ahead of the
departure of Chief Executive Marjorie Scardino, Bloomberg said.
(link.reuters.com/jyb83t)
Scardino last month said she would step down at the end of
the year, in a move that could clear the way for the global
education and media group to sell the newspaper.
The first female chief executive of a FTSE 100 company had
previously declared that the famous pink-paged FT title would be
sold "over my dead body".
Potential bidders may include wealthy individuals from
Russia, the Middle East or Asia, Bloomberg said.
Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters have also been
named as possible suitors.
Pearson has not hired an investment bank, Bloomberg said.
Shares of Pearson closed flat at 1240 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)