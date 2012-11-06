(Adds Pearson and Bloomberg statements)
Nov 6 Pearson Plc has decided to
consider offers for the Financial Times newspaper this year and
may seek at least $1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people
with knowledge of the situation.
Pearson denied the report. "We have said many times that the
FT is a valued and valuable part of Pearson," a company
spokesman said. "We are not in the habit of responding to
rumors, speculation or reports about our portfolio; however,
this particular Bloomberg story is wrong."
A Bloomberg spokeswoman said "we stand by our reporting."
Pearson may initiate the sale preparations ahead of the
departure of Chief Executive Marjorie Scardino, Bloomberg
reported.
Scardino said last month she would step down at the end of
the year, a move that could clear the way for the global
education and media group to sell the newspaper.
Scardino, the first female CEO of an FTSE 100 company, had
previously declared that the famous pink-paged FT title would be
sold "over my dead body."
Potential bidders may include wealthy individuals from
Russia, the Middle East or Asia, Bloomberg said.
Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters have also
been named as possible suitors. A Thomson Reuters spokesman
declined to comment.
Pearson has not hired an investment bank, Bloomberg said.
Shares of Pearson closed flat at 1240 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Kate Holton in London and Neha Alawadhi in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)