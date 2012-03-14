* Journalists walkout for two-hour meeting
* NUJ says management makes "smoke and mirrors" offer
* FT has increased profits, circulation
LONDON, March 13 Journalists at Pearson's
Financial Times stopped work for two hours on Tuesday
and passed a vote of no confidence in management after talks to
resolve a pay dispute broke down, the FT and the National Union
of Journalists (NUJ) said.
The newspaper has offered a pay rise of 2 to 2.5 percent for
all editorial staff with an extra 1 percent for merit, plus a
bonus. The union argues that the total budget for pay increases
should be distributed more evenly.
About 150 journalists walked out for a mandatory meeting
between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., the NUJ said, at which they passed a
unanimous vote of no confidence in FT management for "contempt
shown to staff in pay negotiations".
The union plans a similar, three-hour action next week
unless management agrees to arbitration of their dispute by
ACAS, a government body that specialises in industrial
relations, Deputy General Secretary Barry Fitzpatrick said.
"This is a smoke-and-mirrors offer," he told Reuters. "Once
you get above the 2 percent, no one really knows how it's going
to be distributed."
He added that the structure of the offer was not in line
with the newspaper's editorial line of criticising fat cats and
banker bonuses.
The Financial Times issued a statement in which it called
the action "unwarranted" and "unreasonable", and said its offer
compared favourably with the rest of the industry.
"The Financial Times has continued to invest in its
editorial operations and has avoided any compulsory redundancies
at a time when news organisations around the world are facing
exceptional challenges," it said.
"We have strong contingency plans in place to ensure
business as usual at the FT."
The Financial Times has managed to increase its circulation,
sales and profits at a time when many British newspapers are
struggling, because of its loyal niche audience and investment
in digital products to offset falling newspaper sales.
Last year, the FT increased revenues by 7 percent to 427
million pounds ($672 million) and its operating profit by 17
percent to 76 million pounds as its combined paid print and
digital circulation reached a record 600,000.
Thomson Reuters narrowly averted a strike by its
London journalists last month by increasing its minimum pay-rise
offer to 2.5 percent from 1.75 percent, with an extra 0.5
percent for merit.
British consumer-price inflation hit a three-year high of
5.2 percent last September, but dropped sharply in January to
3.6 percent, its lowest annual rate since November 2010.