BRIEF-Veloxis and Endo Ventures announce agreement on commercialization in Canada
* VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S AND ENDO VENTURES LIMITED JOINTLY ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT FOR PALADIN LABS INC. TO COMMERCIALIZE ENVARSUS XR® IN CANADA
(Fixes typo in headline)
Oct 30 Oct 30 Financiere de Tubize SA : * Tubize : KBC raises target price to 45 euros from 40 euros; rating buy
For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580
* VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S AND ENDO VENTURES LIMITED JOINTLY ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT FOR PALADIN LABS INC. TO COMMERCIALIZE ENVARSUS XR® IN CANADA
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 800,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from June 13 to June 15