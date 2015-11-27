By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 27 Lighter Capital, an
alternative financing startup, announced on Friday it has raised
a $100 million fund that will be invested in emerging tech
companies.
Seattle-based Lighter Capital, which is part of the growing
fintech sector that uses mobile and Web technology to replace
traditionally paper- and people-based financial services, uses a
Web platform to collect data on tech startups looking for
funding and analyzes their growth potential.
To the more promising ones, Lighter Capital offers loans up
to $2 million that startups repay over a few years, based on how
quickly their own revenue is growing.
The $100 million fund is Lighter Capital's second; it raised
$20 million in early 2014.
Lighter Capital also announced on Friday that it has closed
a $9 million Series B, its second round of venture capital
funding, which will be used to grow its own operations.
It has now raised a total of $16 million from venture
capitalists including Voyager Capital and Summit Capital.
Lighter Capital is an alternative to angel investing -
individual investors who put relatively small sums of money into
startups very early on - and its deals lack the onerous
financing structures often found in traditional venture capital.
The financing startup does not take board seats or a stake
in the companies it funds, or require an exit. Deals are
structured like loans, and fees are an additional 75 percent on
average of the original sum, said CEO BJ Lackland.
Lackland, a former venture capitalist, said the model works
best for founders who do not want to give up too much ownership
to investors, even if it means having less money to grow.
"You don't have a VC sitting over your shoulder and taking
part of your company," he said.
But companies also do not get the mentorship and guidance
VCs offer, nor the validation that comes with backing from
storied firms such as Andreessen Horowitz.
Lighter Capital has backed about 85 companies since 2011,
including $750,000 of funding into IT security testing company
Redspin, which was acquired earlier this year.
It closes on average six financing deals per month, Lackland
said, a dramatically quicker pace than VC firms.
"The breath of what we can fund is much greater than what a
VC can do," Lackland said. "We can fund companies that are
growing at 20 percent per year and aren't going to be gargantuan
returns."
(Editing by Christian Plumb)