By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 9 The new U.S. consumer
protection regulator could do more to foster diversity and
inclusion in the workplace, such as taking steps to require
training and better track equal employment opportunity
complaints, according to a watchdog report.
The findings by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's
inspector general come a little less than a year after the
regulator came under scrutiny over allegations of racial
disparities in how employees' performances were rated.
Last spring, the American Banker newspaper published
internal CFPB data showing that the bureau's white employees
were twice as likely to receive a top performance rating in 2013
as African-American or Hispanic staff.
Those ratings factor into determining bonuses and
promotions. The evidence of disparities was an embarrassment for
the bureau, which was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, and
prompted harsh criticism from many U.S. lawmakers.
House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling, who has
been a vocal critic of the CFPB, said in a statement that the
report's findings validate similar concerns that whistleblowers
have raised with his committee.
"Bureau managers seem to have a real problem when it comes
to how they treat minority employees," Hensarling said.
Last year, the bureau's Office of Minority and Women
Inclusion released a report saying that staff felt their
supervisors micro-managed their projects and lacked uniform
standards.
In response to the criticism, lawmakers on Capitol Hill
asked the inspector general to look into the bureau's diversity
issues. Meanwhile, the CFPB took steps to overhaul its
performance ratings system.
Monday's report said the CFPB has made some progress through
listening sessions with employees and creating an internal
advisory council to work on diversity matters.
But it also said further steps, such as mandatory training
for employees about the bureau's performance appraisal system,
are needed.
"The non-mandatory nature of performance management training
may have contributed to the perception of an unfair and
inconsistent approach to managing employee performance," the
report said.
The ratings measures used to evaluate managers' performance
at the bureau could better reflect whether supervisors foster an
inclusive and diverse workforce, it added.
Furthermore, the CFPB should improve the way it tracks equal
employment opportunity complaints and negotiated grievances and
finalize a diversity and inclusion strategic plan, it said.
The CFPB management said in the report that it concurred
with the various recommendations.
A spokesman also said the bureau has "already made
significant progress in addressing the recommendations since the
close of the evaluation period in October 2014."
