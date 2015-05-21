WASHINGTON May 21 The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate Banking Committee voted down efforts by the panel's Democrats on Thursday to narrow the scope of a financial regulatory reform bill that aims to give relief to smaller banks and financial firms.

In a 12-10 vote, the committee declined to accept the Democrats' alternative proposal.

The bill, drafted by Senate Banking Chairman Richard Shelby, proposes the largest overhaul of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law since it passed in 2010. It would make some structural changes to the Federal Reserve and to the Financial Stability Oversight Council, known as FSOC.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham)