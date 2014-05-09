By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 9 A group of Republican
lawmakers demanded documents on Friday from U.S. regulators,
voicing concerns that decisions about whether to designate large
financial companies as systemically risky are unduly influenced
by an international body.
Senior members of the U.S. House of Representatives'
Financial Services Committee said in a letter that they fear the
United States may end up surrendering on financial regulatory
matters to the Financial Stability Board, a group they referred
to as an "international old boys club that deliberates in
secret."
The letter was sent to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, and Mary Jo White, the chair of the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Lew, Yellen and White are all members of the Financial
Stability Oversight Council, a U.S. regulatory body that is
charged with policing the market for emerging risks.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank law gave the group the power to dub
large financial companies as "systemically" risky if their
failure could cascade through the marketplace. Any company
deemed systemic is subject to stricter oversight by the Fed.
The FSOC has already given three companies this tag -
American International Group Inc, General Electric Co's
GE Capital and Prudential Financial Inc.
Now, the council is reviewing whether large asset managers
such as BlackRock Inc and Fidelity should be next.
Republicans on Capitol Hill say the FSOC operates in a black
box and makes ill-fated and poorly informed decisions that could
harm U.S. companies.
They are also worried designation decisions are driven by
the Financial Stability Board - an international regulatory arm
of the Group of 20 leading economies that is based in Basel,
Switzerland.
The Financial Stability Board, which includes Fed Governor
Daniel Tarullo as a participating member, has gone ahead of the
FSOC with guidelines for systemic designations by its member
nations' regulators.
For instance, the group published proposed criteria for
designating mutual funds that, if finalized, would capture 12 to
14 U.S. funds. It sought public comments on the plan and is now
weighing whether certain companies should be deemed globally
risky.
U.S. regulators do not have to accept the global group's
suggestions of which companies to designate for tougher
supervision here. But Republicans say they fear the input sways
the decision-making process.
"We have concerns that decisions are being made that could
have significant impact on the U.S. economy and its citizens
through a non-transparent process by an international body that
is not accountable to the American people," wrote Financial
Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling and five other
Republicans on the panel.
They asked for copies of all memos and drafts exchanged
between U.S. officials and several international groups that are
represented on the Financial Stability Board concerning the
methods the global group uses to designate companies.
A Treasury spokeswoman said: "We received the letter and
will respond in due course."
