Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
ISTANBUL Oct 17 Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, said on Wednesday it had mandated four international banks for the planned issuance of a dollar-denominated bond worth up to $750 million.
The bond will have a maturity of between five to seven years, the statement made to Istanbul Stock Exchange said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.