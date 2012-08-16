BRIEF-Auerbach Grayson partners with Okasan Securities to expand in Japanese market
* Expands coverage of Japanese market through partnership with Okasan Securities Company Limited
ISTANBUL Aug 16 Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, said on Thursday that it would issue eurobonds worth up to $750 million.
The eurobonds would have maturities of between five to seven years, the lender said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
DETROIT, June 6 General Motors Co shareholders on Tuesday elected all of the automaker's board nominees, handing a defeat to hedge fund Greenlight Capital which had proposed a plan to split the company's shares and a slate of three alternative board nominees.