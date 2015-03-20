* NBG failed European Central Bank stress test
* Finansbank deal had been expected to raise $275 mln
(Recasts, adds quotes, changes dateline)
By George Georgiopoulos and Freya Berry
ATHENS/LONDON, March 20 National Bank of Greece
(NBG) postponed a share offering for Turkish unit
Finansbank on Friday, as valuation concerns sidelined
a $275 million deal seen as critical for Greece's top lender to
meet European regulations.
Under a restructuring plan approved by European regulators,
NBG needs to sell 40 percent of its stake in Finansbank, a rare
bright spot as NBG has been shredded by Greece's debt crisis and
recession. In October NBG failed a stress test by the European
Central Bank.
Finansbank, which is 99 percent owned by NBG, helped its
parent to report a third-quarter profit last year, contributing
more than 100 million euros ($108 million) to group earnings.
Although small, Finansbank has succeeded in a market largely
inhospitable to foreign banks by focusing on lending to small
and medium-sized businesses.
NBG had hoped that would translate into a robust premium.
"The postponement is a matter of valuation," a senior source
at NBG majority shareholder the Hellenic Financial Stability
Fund told Reuters, adding that it was NBG's management that
opposed the sale at this time.
Finansbank is trading just below the value of its assets,
according to Thomson Reuters data, while its rivals are trading
at an average of 1.5 times book value.
"It's just valuation," said another source familiar with the
deal. "The market wants 0.8 times book value, but the sellers
wants to wait until they can get book value."
Finansbank and NBG said this month that they were planning a
share sale by April, involving the issue of new Finansbank
shares and NBG selling part of its stake. The deal would see
NBG's holding drop to 73 percent, with the remaining 13 percent
to be sold by year-end.
A statement from the Turkish lender said that the sale could
still be held in the first half of this year. It said last year
that the deal would be worth 715 million lira ($275 million).
Turkish bank stocks have had a lacklustre year so far, given
concerns about flagging economic growth and a currency that has
fallen by about 10 percent.
Turkish politics have also unnerved investors.
Regulators last month took control of Islamic lender Bank
Asya, which has suffered tumbling profit and capital
since becoming caught up in a feud between President Tayyip
Erdogan and United States-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose
followers founded the bank.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's has warned that actions
against Bank Asya show the "potential for political risk, or the
perception of it, to directly or indirectly spill over into the
financial system".
($1 = 2.5889 lira)
($1 = 0.9274 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ebru Tuncay in Istanbul; Writing by
David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall and David Goodman)