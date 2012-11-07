ISTANBUL Nov 7 Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, expects 20 percent loan growth in 2012 and between 25-30 percent loan growth in 2013, its general manager and board member Temel Guzeloglu told Reuters on Wednesday.

Turkish banking sector loan growth is expected to be around 15 percent in 2012 and 20 percent in 2013, Guzeloglu said.

Finansbank had 19 percent loan growth in 2011. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Mike Nesbit)