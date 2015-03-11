Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM - CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.
ISTANBUL, March 11 Finansbank, the Turkish lender owned by National Bank of Greece, said on Wednesday it planned to complete its secondary public offering at the start of April 2015, depending on market conditions and approval from authorities.
In a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Finansbank said NBG's stake will be 73 percent after the offering. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.
* In April, Magellan experienced net inflows of A$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: