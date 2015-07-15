(Recasts with plans for public offering)
ISTANBUL, July 15 National Bank of Greece
still plans to eventually hold a public offering for
some of its stake in Turkey's Finansbank and is
continuing work towards a share sale, Finansbank said on
Wednesday.
NBG needs to sell down its near 100 percent ownership in the
money-spinning Turkish bank to meet European regulations. In
March it postponed plans for a stake sale, as valuation concerns
sidelined a potential $275 million deal.
Finansbank said in a statement on Wednesday that work is
continuing on a sale, depending on market conditions and
approval from Turkey's capital markets regulator.
The Capital Markets Board had said earlier that Finansbank
had withdrawn a request for a share sale.
Under a restructuring plan approved by European regulators,
NBG needed to sell 40 percent of its stake in Finansbank, a rare
bright spot as NBG was hit by Greece's debt crisis and
recession.
Finansbank, 99 percent owned by NBG, helped its parent to
report a third-quarter profit last year, contributing more than
100 million euros ($108 million) to group earnings.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by
Nick Tattersall)