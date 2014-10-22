ISTANBUL Oct 22 Turkey's Finansbank, which is owned by National Bank of Greece, said on Wednesday it had decided to raise its issued capital by 25.2 percent to 3.55 billion lira ($1.58 billion) through a secondary public offering (SPO).

The bank said last month it had begun work on a possible SPO. (1 US dollar = 2.2440 Turkish lira) (Writing by Daren Butler, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)