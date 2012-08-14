ISTANBUL Aug 14 Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, said on Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit rose 23.4 percent to 222.9 million lira ($124.16 million).

Finansbank's net profit was 180.6 million lira in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in an income statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The lender said net interest income increased 31.6 percent in the period to 709.2 million lira from a year ago. ($1 = 1.7952 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)