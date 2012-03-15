ISTANBUL, March 15 France's Axa, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. and Dutch Aegon are interested in buying Finans Emeklilik, the insurance unit of the Turkish lender Finansbank owned by National Bank of Greece, two sources close to the process told Reuters.

Finans Emeklilik has hired Bank of America and UBS to manage the possible sale of its pension fund manager and life insurance unit, sources said.

Finansbank said on Oct. 13 that it had mandated the board to evaluate strategic options for a stake sale in Finans Emeklilik. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir)