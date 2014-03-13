JOHANNESBURG, March 13 Finbond Group Ltd : * Says basic earnings per share expected to rise to between 6,1 cents and 6,7

cents per share for the year ended 28 February 2014 * Says these numbers represent an improvement in headline earnings per share of

between 77% and 97% * Consolidated headline earnings per share of between 5,5 cents and 6,1 cents

for the year ended 28 February 2013