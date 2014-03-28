March 28 Finbond Group Ltd
* Operating profit from continuing operations increased by
121.3 pct to r46.8 million (feb 2013: r21.2 million)
* FY revenue from continuing operations increased 42.6 pct
to r283.9 million (feb 2013: r199.0 million).
* FY earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortization (ebitda) increased 93.5 pct to r104.3 million (feb
2013: r53.9 million).
* FY headline EPS increased 81 pct to 5.6c (feb 2013: 3.1c)
* Challenging and difficult macro-economic environment as
well as adverse market conditions in markets are not expected to
abate in short and medium term
* Fy gross loans and advances increased by 79.5 pct to
r298.7 million (feb 2013: r166.5 million).
* Gross ordinary dividend of 2.1 cents per share (2013: nil)
has been declared out of income reserves on 28 march 2014
