Dec 1 Fincantieri SpA :
* Signs two memorandums of understanding with Carnival
Corporation and China CSSC Holdings Limited, a unit of
China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC)
* Signs agreements to explore possibility of JV in cruise
shipbuilding for Chinese market
* Says would work with CSSC to develop cruise ships
production capacity in China
* Says Carnival to work closely with CSSC and Fincantieri
contributing specifications for China-built cruise ships
