Feb 22 Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and China State Shipbuilding Corp have agreed with Carnival Corp to build two cruise ships for the fast-growing Chinese cruise market under a $1.5 billion agreement.

Carnival's Chinese joint venture will operate the ships and the agreement also includes an option to build four more ships.

The design of the ships, which will be delivered from 2023, will be tailored for the "specific tastes of the Chinese travelers", the companies said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; editing by David Clarke)