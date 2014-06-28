MILAN, June 28 Italian state-owned shipmaker Fincantieri said on Saturday it had priced its initial public offering at 0.78 euros per share, at the bottom of its price range.

The company is offering 450 million shares for a total value of 351 million euros, it said in a statement.

Fincantieri, maker of vessels ranging from luxury yachts to military aircraft carriers, said the offering would give it an initial market capitalisation of 1.32 billion euros ($1.80 billion).

Fincantieri, one of several Italian companies rushing to list on the Italian stock exchange this year, will debut in Milan on July 3. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Toby Chopra)