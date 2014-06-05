MILAN, June 5 Italy's state-owned shipbuilder
Fincantieri, which is planning to list on the Milan stock
market, could be worth up to 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion),
according to a report by Banca IMI, one of the book runners
working on the deal.
The initial public offering of a minority stake in
Fincantieri is part of a privatisation push launched by the
Italian government last year to raise funds to cut its public
debt.
Fincantieri, wholly owned by state lender Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP), has already filed for a listing on the Milan
bourse.
"We obtain a core valuation range of 1.26 billion to 1.6
billion euros," Banca IMI said in the confidential report for
investors, obtained by Reuters.
The bank said it based its calculations on a long-term
analysis. The valuation based on peers' multiples focused on
2015 estimates "as we believe they better factor in the expected
recovery in performance and the medium/long-term growth
opportunities," the report said.
Sources have said Fincantieri intends to list a stake of
almost 50 percent.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing
by Silvia Aloisi)