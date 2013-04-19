BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming says Andreas Thompson's employment with company as CFO has been terminated
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated
LONDON, April 19 Findel PLC : * Findel completes disposal of healthcare division * Findel completes disposal of healthcare division for 24 mln stg in cash * Source text for Eikon:
* Says company, Chairman Wang Yuhao and controlling shareholder Meng Kai are investigated by securities regulator for information disclosure violation
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2n9oz22 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)