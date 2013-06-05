BRIEF-Broo Ltd announces acquisition of Sorrento hospitality venue
* Unit sorrento brewery has entered into an agreement to acquire a restaurant and bar hospitality business located on ocean beach road
LONDON, June 5 Findel PLC : * FY profit before tax £4.1M versus (£12.1M) loss * A good start to the current year with encouraging trends in all businesses * Medium-term target of growing group operating margin** to 7-9% from current
level of 4.6%
* Unit sorrento brewery has entered into an agreement to acquire a restaurant and bar hospitality business located on ocean beach road
* Reported on Tuesday FY production value 24.9 million euros ($26.92 million) versus 24.7 million euros a year ago
* Revokes its financial forecast of FY 2016/2017 EBITDA of 2.3 million zlotys ($585,376)