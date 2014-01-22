Retailer Marks & Spencer says plans to close 6 British stores
LONDON, April 20 British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Thursday it planned to close six stores as part of a review of its UK estate that was first detailed last year.
Jan 22 Findel PLC : * Total sales since the half-year 3.8 pct ahead of the prior year * Group sales 4.6 pct ahead of the prior year with continued strong performance
from our largest businesses, express gifts * Well on track to deliver another year of strong profit growth and meet its
stated 2014/15 operating margin target range * Since the half-year sales have increased by 6.9 pct at express gifts unit versus the prior year * Bad debt indicators at Express Gifts have remained stable since half-year, * Total debt at the end of December 2013 was 224.3 mln stg, a decrease of 19.8 mln stg since December 2012 * On track to deliver full-year results in line with market expectations * Source text
FRANKFURT, April 20 Business in the first few months of 2017 has affirmed German consumer products group Beiersdorf's cautious optimism for the full year, Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich told shareholders on Thursday.