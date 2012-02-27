* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on better selling against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 24,800-25,400 24,800-25,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-25,500 25,000-25,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 24,800-25,400 25,000-25,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tonne (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 25,700 Ambika Solvex 25,800 Bajrang Extractions 25,400 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 26,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 25,500 General Foods 25,950 Gujarat Ambuja 25,250 Indian Rubber 25,400 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 25,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 25,400 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 25,500 Kriti Industries 25,750 Lakhmi Solvex 26,000 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 26,800 Prakash Solvex 25,500 Premier Proteins 25,800 Rama Phopsphates 25,800 Ruchi Soya Industries 25,950 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 25,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500 Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 Soyoil refined (Fortune brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 19,500-19,550 19,500-19,550 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 19,350-19,400 19,350-19,400 FOR Kakinada delivery 19,450-19,500 19,450-19,500 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 17,950-18,000 17,950-18,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 18,050-18,100 18,050-18,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) 398-399 398-399 FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 401-402 401-402 FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 403-404 403-404 FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) 389-390 389-390 FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) 391-392 391-392 Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship