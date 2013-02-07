LONDON Feb 7 Food manufacturer Findus confirmed on Thursday results of tests carried out by Britain's Food Standards Agency that showed that the company's beef lasagne contained horse meat.

Findus, a UK-based frozen food and seafood company which is behind brands including Young's and The Seafood Company, began a recall of its beef lasagne from retailers earlier in the week on advice from its French supplier, Comigel.

"Findus UK can confirm that testing of its beef lasagne, produced by a third-party supplier and not by Findus, has revealed some product containing horse meat," the company said in a statement.

The company said customers who had purchased the product should call or email its customer care helpline for a full refund.

Investigations into suppliers have been launched in recent weeks after revelations that beef products sold at major British supermarkets including Tesco and fast-food chain Burger King contained horse meat.

The meat content in Findus beef lasagne products tested positive for more than 60 percent horse meat, the Food Standards Agency said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have no evidence to suggest that this is a food safety risk," the FSA said, adding that it had ordered Findus to carry out further tests for a veterinary drug which was a risk to human health.

Findus said all its other products had been tested and were not affected.