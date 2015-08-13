Aug 12 hNomad Foods Ltd is close to
acquiring the continental European business operations of frozen
food maker Findus Group Ltd in a deal valued at just
over 500 million pounds ($780.6 million), the Financial Times
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Nomad is expected to pay 400 million pounds in cash and
offer 8.4 million shares for these operations to Findus' private
equity owners including Lion Capital and Highbridge Capital, the
newspaper said. (on.ft.com/1MoK04M)
The deal, which could be announced on Thursday, does not
include the UK operations of Findus, which was involved in the
horsemeat scandal in 2013, FT reported.
Representatives at Nomad, Findus, Lion Capital and
Highbridge Capital were immediately not available for comment.
In June, Nomad announced that it was in exclusive early
talks with Findus.
Findus is one of Europe's biggest frozen food and seafood
companies with over 1 billion pounds in annual turnover and
6,000 employees. Under the Findus label it sells frozen food in
countries including the Nordics, Spain and France.
Nomad is an acquisition company set up in 2014 by
deal-making veterans Martin Franklin and Noam Gottesman.
Pershing Square Capital Management, the hedge fund run by U.S.
billionaire William Ackman, owns 22 percent of
Nomad.
Findus is headquartered in the UK, where it runs the Young's
Seafood business which sells branded products and also supplies
major UK grocers with private label seafood.
($1 = 0.6419 pounds)
