BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
Jan 21 Jordan's Nuqul Group is selling a 25 percent stake in FINE Hygienic Holdings, one of the Middle East's largest tissue and paper products manufacturers, in a deal that could be worth up to $200 million, sources aware of the matter told Reuters.
The transaction is the latest example of acquisition activity in the region's consumer product space, as potential buyers look to tap into the Middle East's increasingly wealthy oung population. (Reporting by David French; Additional Reporting by Nadia Saleem in Dubai and Suleiman al-Khalidi in Amman, editing by Louise Heavens)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.