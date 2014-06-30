MILAN, June 30 Hedge fund Algebris Investments
will emerge as one of the top shareholders in Fineco bank,
controlled by Italy's No.1 lender UniCredit, following
the online broker's initial public offering, Algebris CEO Davide
Serra said on Monday.
Fineco, Europe's largest online broker, last week priced its
IPO at 3.70 euros a share in an offer than was three times
over-subscribed by investors.
The bank is due to debut on the Milan stock exchange this
week, with an initial market capitalisation of 2.24 billion
euros, Italy's second-biggest market listing so far this year.
"We are going to emerge as one of the largest investors in
Fineco," Serra told reporters on the sidelines of a conference
in Milan. He decline to specify how large Algebris' stake in
Fineco would be.
"Fineco is the best online bank in the world and has a fair
fee system with regards to clients," he added.
Trying to capitalise on a more favourable investment
sentiment towards southern Europe, a raft of Italian companies
are tapping investors for cash through debt and share issues,
including Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's successful
5-billion-euro capital increase that was concluded last week.
Serra said his fund had been in touch ahead of the cash call
with the bank's top investor, a Siena-based charitable banking
foundation, for a possible purchase of the foundation's stake in
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-largest bank by branches.
Talks stalled, however on valuation, Serra said. He did not
say whether Algebris, which specialises in investments in the
financial services sector, had taken a stake in Monte dei Paschi
as part of the bank's capital raising exercise.
