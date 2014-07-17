BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines files for stock shelf of up to $75 mln
* Files for stock shelf of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jjogOn] Further company coverage:
MILAN, July 17 Banks coordinating the initial public offering of UniCredit's online bank Fineco have exercised in full the so-called greenshoe option, bringing the total stake of the company listed on the market to 34.5 percent.
As a result, UniCredit will pocket an additional 101 million euros ($136.6 million) from Fineco's listing, with the IPO proceeds now totalling 774 million euros.
($1 = 0.7392 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for public offering of up to maximum of 1.25 million shares of Class B common stock - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: